Thielen Foundation Funds New Red Lake Weight Room

Red Lake High School recently unveiled a new weight room thanks to a large donation from the Thielen Foundation.

The foundation, founded by NFL wide receiver and former Viking Adam Thielen, also donated an additional $10,000 to Red Lake Athletics. To top it off, Thielen himself gave the school a special shout-out in a video message.

“We just wanted to say that we are so pumped to partner with Red Lake High School and to bring a new and improved weight room so that the students, the faculty, the community can use it to become better, in shape, better for their sports, better for their their lives, and then hopefully in turn, continue to be – finish school, finish strong, and go on to do big things in life,” said Thielen in the message. “So we appreciate you guys. We’re so excited for you.”

“Go Warriors!” added Thielen’s wife Caitlin.

