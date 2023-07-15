The Yoga Studio of Bemidji Holding 1st Fundraiser to Relocate and Expand

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After being open for less than a year, the Yoga Studio in Bemidji is changing locations.

In order to expand and continue offering reduced fees for classes and outreach programs, The Yoga Studio is hosting their first fundraiser to offset the moving costs. 600 raffle tickets are available for purchase at $50 each.

The Yoga Studio plans to relocate to CrossFit Bemidji. They hope to not only expand their space to double class sizes, but to also hold more than one class at the same time.

“Being a non-profit yoga studio in itself brings a little bit of, like, ‘What? What is that?’ You know?” said The Yoga Studio founder Marnee McCormick when talking about establishing the fundraiser with other businesses. “Once we explain our mission and the type of outreach that we’re doing, the fundraiser itself was pretty easy to set up. We had lots of businesses that were more than willing to lend a hand and donate stuff for us to give away.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting the Yoga Studio by calling 218-444-9977, emailing theyogastudiobji@gmail.com, or by stopping by their current location at 1000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. Prizes include a free year of yoga, private sessions, a paddle board, and multi-night stays at area resorts.

