Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

The Spirit Of Giving Through Operation Christmas Child

Josh Peterson
Nov. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

The hallways of Bemidji’s Evangelical Free Church were dressed for the holidays and filled with Santa’s helpers as they prepared boxes of toys to be shipped all around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child.

Each age group had a bundle of toys ready to be sorted, picked, and placed into decorative shoe boxes, all in an effort to spread Christmas joy, while educating kids at the same time. For the kids, when they went shopping, it was all about relating to a child they don’t even know and making sure they experience the best Christmas ever.

While the kids get into the spirit of giving, there is also a special message that leaves an impact on more than just the child.

Each box is filled with more than just toys and treats. They are also filled with a message of hope and love.

With only a few days remaining before all the boxes are shipped and delivered all over the world, kids and adults alike will be busy playing the role of Santa’s helpers.

The official Operation Christmas Child shoe box drop off site is the Evangelical Free Church in Bemidji. Boxes must be dropped off by 12:30 pm on Sunday, November 17.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “Camelot”

Bemidji State University Named One Of The Nation’s Most Green Colleges

Update: Blackduck Man Charged After 10-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself In Leg

Bemidji Career Academies Host 1st Annual Champions Meeting

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “Camelot”

The Bemidji Community Theater is bringing medieval magic to the stage with their production of Camelot. The musical tells the story King Arthur
Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Community Theater Presents "Camelot"

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Bemidji Ready for Semifinal Matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Knotty Pine Bakery Announced As 2018 Destination Downtown Winner

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Common Goods Starts Their Holiday "I Hope" Campaign

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Riverside Elementary Students Celebrate Thanksgiving

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.