The Spirit Of Giving Through Operation Christmas Child

The hallways of Bemidji’s Evangelical Free Church were dressed for the holidays and filled with Santa’s helpers as they prepared boxes of toys to be shipped all around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child.

Each age group had a bundle of toys ready to be sorted, picked, and placed into decorative shoe boxes, all in an effort to spread Christmas joy, while educating kids at the same time. For the kids, when they went shopping, it was all about relating to a child they don’t even know and making sure they experience the best Christmas ever.

While the kids get into the spirit of giving, there is also a special message that leaves an impact on more than just the child.

Each box is filled with more than just toys and treats. They are also filled with a message of hope and love.

With only a few days remaining before all the boxes are shipped and delivered all over the world, kids and adults alike will be busy playing the role of Santa’s helpers.

The official Operation Christmas Child shoe box drop off site is the Evangelical Free Church in Bemidji. Boxes must be dropped off by 12:30 pm on Sunday, November 17.