Lakeland PBS

Team Mni-Sota Wins Silver in 19U Girls Golf at NAIG 2023

Lakeland News — Jul. 21 2023

Nakomis Mitchell (3rd from left) placed 2nd to win silver in 19U girls golf (Credit: Jamie Mitchell)

Thursday was the fourth day of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, and while most team sports are entering the medal rounds, the individual sports are just finishing up.

That includes golf, which finished its third and final round at the Links at Brunello there in Nova Scotia. Team Mni-Sota sent six golfers to this year’s games, and they were battling thick fog in some of the early rounds.

But the sun shone on 19U Leech Laker Nakomis Mitchell. She had finished tied for second with a 315, so it went to a sudden death playoff to take the spot outright and win the silver medal.

For the other girls golfers in 19U, Karen Guise placed 5th with 319 and Ella O’Keefe took 11th with 390. In 16U girls, Camryn Anoka placed 9th with 368.

In 19U boys, Gaven Brown took 8th with 263 and Kyle Gotchie tied for 9th with 265.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Team Mni-Sota 19U Girls Volleyball Beats Yukon in Straight Sets

NAIG 2023: Team Mni-Sota 19U Boys B-Ball Beats Nova Scotia & Colorado, 19U Baseball Falls to Ontario

Team Mni-Sota 19U Girls Basketball Beats Nova Scotia & Haudenosaunee at NAIG 2023

2 Stanley Cup Champs Join 26th Annual Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.