Team Mni-Sota Wins Silver in 19U Girls Golf at NAIG 2023

Thursday was the fourth day of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, and while most team sports are entering the medal rounds, the individual sports are just finishing up.

That includes golf, which finished its third and final round at the Links at Brunello there in Nova Scotia. Team Mni-Sota sent six golfers to this year’s games, and they were battling thick fog in some of the early rounds.

But the sun shone on 19U Leech Laker Nakomis Mitchell. She had finished tied for second with a 315, so it went to a sudden death playoff to take the spot outright and win the silver medal.

For the other girls golfers in 19U, Karen Guise placed 5th with 319 and Ella O’Keefe took 11th with 390. In 16U girls, Camryn Anoka placed 9th with 368.

In 19U boys, Gaven Brown took 8th with 263 and Kyle Gotchie tied for 9th with 265.

