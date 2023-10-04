Submissions for New Minnesota State Flag and Seal Now Open

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesotans can now officially submit their ideas for the next state flag and seal.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission is accepting public submission on its website. All entries must be original and follow the guidelines outlined by the commission.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older or have their submissions entered by a parent or legal guardian. Each eligible person can submit up to three designs each for the state flag and state seal.

State legislators established the State Emblems Redesign Commission in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal. Lawmakers in favor of the redesigns say the flag and seal are indistinct compared with other U.S. states and feature imagery that is offensive to Native Americans.

The commission has been tasked with coming up with a new design for the official state flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024. Submissions are being accepted through Monday, Oct. 30.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today