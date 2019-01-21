Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Stay Safe During Snowmobile Safety Awareness Week

Anthony Scott
Jan. 21 2019
Leave a Comment

With snow expected to hit the Brainerd Lakes Area later tonight, snowmobile riders are eager to get back on the trails. This week – Jan. 19-27 – is snowmobile safety awareness week and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers of the importance of safe and responsible riding.

“Snowmobiling is fun and exciting – and is a great source of physical activity – but every time they fire up the engine snowmobilers should make safety their priority,” said Bruce Lawrence, recreational vehicle coordinator for DNR’s Enforcement Division. “By keeping a clear head and using common sense, snowmobile riders can go a long way toward ensuring a safe ride.”

Here are some key safety points to keep in mind:

  • Don’t drink and ride – alcohol and snowmobiling are a bad combination.
  • Wear a helmet and proper clothing.
  • Drive slower at night and be prepared for the unexpected.
  • Check local trail and ice conditions.
  • Cross with care.
  • Avoid riding alone.
  • Ride safe, stay on the trail and respect private property.
  • Smart riders are safe riders – take a snowmobile safety training course.

To legally operate a snowmobile in Minnesota, residents born after Dec. 31, 1976 must have a valid snowmobile safety certificate. Options for classroom and online safety courses can be found at mndnr.gov/safety/vehicle/snowmobile/index.html. For additional safety tips, see mndnr.gov/snowmobiling/safety.html.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

Baxter Adding Two Restaurants And A Retail Store In 2019

Pierz Football Looks For State Title After Perfect Regular Season

ATV Accident Sends Little Falls Resident To The Hospital

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

‘Mad Hugger’ Joe Plut Dies At 82

Joe Plut, known as the “Mad Hugger” died Thursday, January 17 at the age of 82 in Crosby. Plut got the name “Mad Hugger”
Posted on Jan. 21 2019

Latest Stories

'Mad Hugger' Joe Plut Dies At 82

Posted on Jan. 21 2019

*VIDEO* Class A Auto Body In Bemidji Severely Damaged In Saturday Fire

Posted on Jan. 19 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Gets Storybook Finish With OT Win Over Michigan Tech

Posted on Jan. 19 2019

Bemidji And Greenway Boys Hockey Prepare For Hockey Day Matchup

Posted on Jan. 19 2019

Woman Charged For Child Tumbling From Moving Vehicle While In A Car Seat

Posted on Jan. 19 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.