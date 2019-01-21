Stay Safe During Snowmobile Safety Awareness Week

With snow expected to hit the Brainerd Lakes Area later tonight, snowmobile riders are eager to get back on the trails. This week – Jan. 19-27 – is snowmobile safety awareness week and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers of the importance of safe and responsible riding.

“Snowmobiling is fun and exciting – and is a great source of physical activity – but every time they fire up the engine snowmobilers should make safety their priority,” said Bruce Lawrence, recreational vehicle coordinator for DNR’s Enforcement Division. “By keeping a clear head and using common sense, snowmobile riders can go a long way toward ensuring a safe ride.”

Here are some key safety points to keep in mind:

Don’t drink and ride – alcohol and snowmobiling are a bad combination.

Wear a helmet and proper clothing.

Drive slower at night and be prepared for the unexpected.

Check local trail and ice conditions.

Cross with care.

Avoid riding alone.

Ride safe, stay on the trail and respect private property.

Smart riders are safe riders – take a snowmobile safety training course.

To legally operate a snowmobile in Minnesota, residents born after Dec. 31, 1976 must have a valid snowmobile safety certificate. Options for classroom and online safety courses can be found at mndnr.gov/safety/vehicle/ snowmobile/index.html. For additional safety tips, see mndnr.gov/snowmobiling/safety. html.