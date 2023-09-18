State Office to Join Search for Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) is joining the ongoing search for a missing Bemidji teenager.

Nevaeh Kingbird went missing almost two years ago, but the efforts to find clues in her case have not stopped. The MMIR Office will join law enforcement and family members in the upcoming search next week on Monday, Sept. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Bemidji.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says they need 100 to 140 people to search community fields each day. 18 team leaders are also required to support the search groups.

For the safety of searchers, DPS says people should dress for the weather and wear layers and close-toes shoes, and they should bring water to stay hydrated. Donations in the form of food, refreshments, and gift cards for such items are also being requested.

Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22, 2021 and was 15 at the time of her disappearance. She is described as 5’4″ and about 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair with blonde highlights. She also has a scar on her left eyebrow and on the back of her left thigh.

A sign-up link for the search can be found here. If you have any information about Kingbird’s disappearance, contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today