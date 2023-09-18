Lakeland PBS

State Office to Join Search for Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird

Lakeland News — Sep. 18 2023

Nevaeh Kingbird (Courtesy: MN DPS)

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) is joining the ongoing search for a missing Bemidji teenager.

Nevaeh Kingbird went missing almost two years ago, but the efforts to find clues in her case have not stopped. The MMIR Office will join law enforcement and family members in the upcoming search next week on Monday, Sept. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Bemidji.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says they need 100 to 140 people to search community fields each day. 18 team leaders are also required to support the search groups.

For the safety of searchers, DPS says people should dress for the weather and wear layers and close-toes shoes, and they should bring water to stay hydrated. Donations in the form of food, refreshments, and gift cards for such items are also being requested.

Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22, 2021 and was 15 at the time of her disappearance. She is described as 5’4″ and about 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair with blonde highlights. She also has a scar on her left eyebrow and on the back of her left thigh.

A sign-up link for the search can be found here. If you have any information about Kingbird’s disappearance, contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Search for New Bemidji City Manager Narrowed Down

Bemidji Hosting Annual Fall Fair Food Fest This Weekend

Bemidji Football Falls to Moorhead in Battle for the Axe Trophy

Bemidji Girls Volleyball Falls to Moorhead in 5-Set Thriller

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.