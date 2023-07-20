Lakeland PBS

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in North Twin Lake in Beltrami Co.

Jul. 20 2023

Size comparison of starry stonewort bulbil with one cent (Credit: DNR)

The invasive algae starry stonewort has been located in another Bemidji area lake.

The Minnesota DNR reports that a Beltrami County invasive species specialist found starry stonewort near the North Twin Lake public access while conducting a routine early detection survey.

North Twin Lake is located east of Turtle River and is about 20 miles NE of Bemidji. It is near three other lakes were starry stonewort was previously confirmed.

Starry stonewort can form dense mats, which can interfere with recreational use of a lake and compete with native plants. Available treatment options could include hand pulling, herbicide applications, or other methods as appropriate.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of it spreading. Early detection is key to effective management.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 25 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in the state in 2015.

More information on starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species can be found on the DNR website.

By — Lakeland News

