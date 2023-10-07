Staples-Based Longbella Drug Sold to Lakewood Health System

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Longbella Drug will be under new ownership once 2024 opens as Lakewood Health System has officially purchased the pharmacy.

The transaction is expected to provide the Staples community with more accessible and efficient pharmacy services as well as products. Along with the purchase, Longbella Drug will also be moving their primary downtown location to the east end of The Plaza, Lakewood’s new construction project, on Highway 10 next to Ernie’s.

While the sale clearly indicates change, Lakewood Health sees the move with Longbella as an extension of the two companies’ relationship.

“We have a longstanding partnership with Longbella. They operate pharmacies within our clinics as well as that our Staples location in addition to their downtown location. And so I think for us, it’s just a way to continue empowering the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Lakewood Health President & CEO Lisa Bjerga. “We’re looking forward to really building on the expertise that Longbella brings to the table and then partnering that with Lakewood’s focus on providing high quality, personalized care. It’s really another way for us to broaden what we can offer to our community while also bringing in some economic development.”

Despite the upcoming move, the Longbella Drug Clinic at Lakewood and Longbella Drug Pillager sites will remain in their current locations.

