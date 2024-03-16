Spring Burning Restrictions to Begin in Minnesota on March 18

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The toll of our warm snow-less winter continues to raise concerns when it comes to the potential of wildfires this spring.

Beginning March 18, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will begin restricting the open burning of vegetative debris due to the increased risk. The burning restrictions include 38 Minnesota counties, including these in the Lakeland viewing area:

Aitkin

Beltrami

Cass

Clearwater

Crow Wing

Hubbard

Itasca

Mahnomen

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Polk

Todd

Wadena

The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

The DNR says people cause over 90% of wildfires in Minnesota and want to remind everyone that due to the high wildfire potential, people should be careful with anything that can cause a spark, especially on dry, windy days.

More information and updates on state burning restrictions can be found on the DNR website.

