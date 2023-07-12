Sourcewell Distributes Over $1.5 Million Through Community Impact Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every spring, Sourcewell, based out of Staples, has awarded several organizations within their service area with their Community Impact Funding.

“We do it annually in the spring and we just completed this year’s process and had some great projects that came forward that we were able to fund,” explained Sourcewell Director of Regional Solutions Dr. Paul Drange.

This year marked one of the largest amounts of funding since Sourcewell began the process.

“This year was a big year for us,” explained Drange. “We were able to, through three different processes, award $1.7 million in Community Impact Funding. That’s our biggest year ever.”

Some of the funds were allocated towards the creation of new projects across Sourcewell’s five-county service area, while other funds were distributed towards local governmental agencies.

“$200,000 of that was to our counties to do a children’s mental health initiative [and] we did $1 million to our local units of government,” said Drange. “I’m fulfilled to see the work that our team does come to fruition in how these dollars are allocated and how these projects are being addressed.”

In addition to supporting local governmental resources, this funding will also support local nonprofits.

“On the nonprofit side, we’re funding some projects this year that have to do with, kind of, food-to-table projects,” added Drange.

Of course, all of these funds ultimately serve one purpose – a means to give to the communities that Sourcewell serves.

“We’re hitting needed areas and we’re, like I said, fulfilling that mission, vision and values, that purpose of why we’re here,” said Drange.

This year will see a total of 29 programs funded within Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties. More information on what programs received support can be found on Sourcewell’s website.

