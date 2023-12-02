Lakeland PBS

Small Businesses Decorate for 4th Annual Downtown Brainerd Window Walk

Sammy HolladayDec. 2 2023

The fourth annual Window Walk in downtown Brainerd took place Friday, and more than 20 businesses participated in the festivities.

The Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition sponsors the Downtown Brainerd Window Walk each year. They strive to create family events for downtown, and the Window Walk is one of their biggest kicking off the holiday shopping season.

Every year has a different theme. This year’s theme for poinsettias presented a challenge but brought out the best in creativity.

People viewing the windows could vote for their favorite, but it wasn’t just windows they enjoyed. The Christmas tree in the city hall parking lot was lit, carolers were bringing out the holiday spirit, kids could write letters to Santa, and even Mayor Dave Badeaux was offering curbside service for hot cocoa and cookies.

The small businesses in downtown Brainerd stick together and know that supporting each other will breed benefits for all.

The ballots for the Downtown Brainerd Window Walk were turned in at 7 PM, and the winner of the competition will be announced Monday after the votes are tallied.

