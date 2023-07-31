Lakeland PBS

Severe Drought in MN Impacting Parts of the Lakeland Viewing Area

Lakeland News — Jul. 31 2023

Credit: U.S. Drought Monitor

As the heat rises, many areas across Minnesota are considered to be in severe drought conditions, including parts of the Lakeland viewing area.

All counties in the viewing area are in moderate drought, and of 11 of those counties, all or some parts of them are in severe drought, including Beltrami, Hubbard, Koochiching, Itasca, Cass, Wadena, Todd, Morrison, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, and Aitkin counties.

Moderate drought means river and lake levels in those locations are lower than normal. Areas in the severe category indicate fire danger is high, river flow and crop yields are low, and landscaping is stressed.

The latest weekly precipitation map for Minnesota showed the areas affected gained less than half an inch of rain for the week of July 19-25.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

New Attractions & Exhibits Announced for 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Essentia Health Enters Merger Agreement with Marshfield Clinic Health System

Oil Pipeline Construction in Minnesota Ruptured an Aquifer. Officials Say It’s the 4th Time

MnDOT Spent Record Amount Last Winter to Clear Roads During Severe Weather

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.