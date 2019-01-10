Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Scott Goddard Sworn In As Crow Wing County Sheriff

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 9 2019
Leave a Comment

There is officially a new sheriff in Crow Wing County. Sheriff Scott Goddard was sworn in to office during a pinning ceremony this evening in his hometown of Pequot Lakes.

Scott Goddard was elected sheriff last November, defeating two challengers.

“This is kind of the high point, you know, we’ve reached the top of the mountain. So it’s really become a lot more real,” said Sheriff Scott Goddard.

A veteran of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Goddard previously served as Captain before running for the sheriff position. He succeeded Todd Dahl who retired from the position after serving as sheriff for the last twelve years.

“I’m very proud of the team that we’ve put together and I say “we.” It’s not me, it’s the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. From our newest employee, to our most senior person. Working with them everyday. It’s my family,” added Sheriff Goddard.

His wife and two children have been by his side from the beginning and through the duration of his sheriff campaign.

“It’s exciting. It’s been a journey and exhausting at times and fun to meet people,” said Sheriff Goddard’s wife Carla Goddard.

His kids were in the audience to support their dad as he received his pin.

“It was like all our hard work had finally paid off because I know this is something that he’s wanted for a really long time. Like he said, his whole life basically,” said Sheriff Goddard’s daughter Jordan. “So it was just good to see him get that.”

Sheriff Goddard plans to continue taking the sheriff’s office in a positive direction.

“We have awesome, awesome employees right now and we want to continue that and we want to build on that. So that’s really one of our focus goals. It’s not the most popular career field to get into. It’s still one of the funnest, at least in my mind. So that’s really our first focus is to build on our strengths of having great people, having a great agency, having great community,” added Goddard. “And we just want to move that forward.”

Promotions of members of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office were also announced at the ceremony, including that of Dave Fischer who was sworn is as Chief Deputy.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl Officially Retires

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Pickup Truck

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery

Crow Wing County Sheriff Sergeant Awarded Medal Of Valor

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Sourcewell To Hold 2020 Census Info Sessions

Sourcewell will be offering information sessions on the 2020 census at their headquarters in Staples. The information sessions will be held on
Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Latest Stories

Sourcewell To Hold 2020 Census Info Sessions

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

7-1 Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball Team Is Just Getting Started

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Several Minnesota Delegation Members To Donate Pay Amid Shutdown

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Walz Signs 1st Executive Order, Forming Diversity Council

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Pierz High School To Hold Active Shooter Training Next Friday

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.