Scott Goddard Sworn In As Crow Wing County Sheriff

There is officially a new sheriff in Crow Wing County. Sheriff Scott Goddard was sworn in to office during a pinning ceremony this evening in his hometown of Pequot Lakes.

Scott Goddard was elected sheriff last November, defeating two challengers.

“This is kind of the high point, you know, we’ve reached the top of the mountain. So it’s really become a lot more real,” said Sheriff Scott Goddard.

A veteran of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Goddard previously served as Captain before running for the sheriff position. He succeeded Todd Dahl who retired from the position after serving as sheriff for the last twelve years.

“I’m very proud of the team that we’ve put together and I say “we.” It’s not me, it’s the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. From our newest employee, to our most senior person. Working with them everyday. It’s my family,” added Sheriff Goddard.

His wife and two children have been by his side from the beginning and through the duration of his sheriff campaign.

“It’s exciting. It’s been a journey and exhausting at times and fun to meet people,” said Sheriff Goddard’s wife Carla Goddard.

His kids were in the audience to support their dad as he received his pin.

“It was like all our hard work had finally paid off because I know this is something that he’s wanted for a really long time. Like he said, his whole life basically,” said Sheriff Goddard’s daughter Jordan. “So it was just good to see him get that.”

Sheriff Goddard plans to continue taking the sheriff’s office in a positive direction.

“We have awesome, awesome employees right now and we want to continue that and we want to build on that. So that’s really one of our focus goals. It’s not the most popular career field to get into. It’s still one of the funnest, at least in my mind. So that’s really our first focus is to build on our strengths of having great people, having a great agency, having great community,” added Goddard. “And we just want to move that forward.”

Promotions of members of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office were also announced at the ceremony, including that of Dave Fischer who was sworn is as Chief Deputy.