Scholarship Established in Honor of Jim Carrington for Bemidji Student-Athletes

Jim Carrington (Courtesy: Northwest Minnesota Foundation)

A new scholarship has been established in honor of Jim Carrington, the former sports editor of the Bemidji Pioneer and a longtime youth baseball coach.

The Jim Carrington Memorial Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, will support students from Bemidji High School who have participated in at least one year of high school athletics. Preference will be given to athletes who have participated in baseball, softball, or wrestling.

The scholarship was established by the trustees of the estate of Jim Carrington to honor his memory and assist students from Bemidji who have a passion for athletics, just as the late Jim Carrington did himself. In addition to being a longtime sports editor for the Bemidji Pioneer, he was a youth baseball coach and an avid supporter of BHS wrestling.

Applications will be available in the BHS Career Center and also online through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation website. Scholarship applications will be accepted Feb. 1, 2024, through April 15, 2024.

