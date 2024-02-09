Royalton Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Producing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Royalton man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for producing sexual explicit images of a minor.

According to court documents, in November 2022, 35-year-old Andrew John Groen contacted a minor victim using the messaging app TextMe. Groen, who knew the victim was a minor, identified himself in messages as a 19-year-old man named “Tyler.”

On multiple occasions, Groen coerced the minor to send sexually explicit images. Groen also sent the minor victim obscene images and links to pornography and encouraged the minor victim to have sex with an adult man identified in messages.

On August 24 of last year, Groen pleaded guilty to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography. Groen was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today