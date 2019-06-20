Roseau’s Aaron Huglen Excited For NHL Draft

Former Roseau hockey standout Aaron Huglen just finished up his senior season with the Rams, racking up 54 points in 26 games. After an impressive high school and junior hockey career, Huglen should hear his name called this weekend at the NHL Draft and is excited that all his hard work over the years will finally pay off.

Huglen will spend next year playing with the Fargo Force of the USHL before beginning a college hockey career with the Minnesota Gophers.