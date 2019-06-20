Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Roseau’s Aaron Huglen Excited For NHL Draft

Jun. 20 2019

Former Roseau hockey standout Aaron Huglen just finished up his senior season with the Rams, racking up 54 points in 26 games. After an impressive high school and junior hockey career, Huglen should hear his name called this weekend at the NHL Draft and is excited that all his hard work over the years will finally pay off.

Huglen will spend next year playing with the Fargo Force of the USHL before beginning a college hockey career with the Minnesota Gophers.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golf Tips: Putting

Lakeland Team of the Year – Red Lake Girls Basketball vs. Greenway Boys Hockey

Lakeland Team of the Year – Roseau Girls Basketball vs. Warroad Girls Hockey

MSHSL To Vote Monday On Several Changes For High School Sports

Recent Show

Our Town — Hackensack

Over the past year, we have worked with many wonderful people to produce Our Town – Hackensack. In this program, we take a look at the history
Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Recently Added

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Common Ground: Leech Lake Art League

Posted on May. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate