Roseau Man Dies In Crash Involving Semi-Truck

Mal Meyer
May. 23 2017
A Roseau man was killed in a Monday night vehicle crash, when he veered into the wrong lane and hit a semi-truck. Jack Martin Dahl, 42, died at the scene on Highway 11 directly west of Roseau.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol Report, Dahl was in a Dodge Caravan driving east when he crossed into the westbound lane. Todd Mitchell Harris, 52 of Alexandria, was driving the semi traveling westbound when the crash occurred near County Road 123.

Dahl was wearing a seat belt and his airbag deployed, but he died as a result of his injuries. Harris was also wearing his seat belt, but the airbag did not deploy. He was taken to Lifecare Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Roseau County Sheriff, Roseau Police, Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

