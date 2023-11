Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alyssa Aune, Parker’s owner, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the $2,500 reward. If you have information about who shot Parker, you can call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today