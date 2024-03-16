Lakeland PBS

Relationship Safety Alliance Holding Fundraisers in Brainerd Lakes Area

Sammy HolladayMar. 16 2024

The Relationship Safety Alliance will be holding two upcoming fundraisers in the Brainerd Lakes Area. The RSA is a non-profit organization that helps anyone exposed to relationship abuse.

The RSA holds several fundraisers throughout the year. Money raised goes towards the numerous services that help victims of domestic violence and support and educate the community about ending relationship abuse.

The Flapjack Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 8-10 a.m. at the Applebee’s in Baxter. The Taco ‘Bout a Fundraiser will be held on Monday, March 18 from 4-8 p.m. at the Taco John’s in Brainerd.

More information on the Relationship Safety Alliance can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.