Relationship Safety Alliance Holding Fundraisers in Brainerd Lakes Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Relationship Safety Alliance will be holding two upcoming fundraisers in the Brainerd Lakes Area. The RSA is a non-profit organization that helps anyone exposed to relationship abuse.

The RSA holds several fundraisers throughout the year. Money raised goes towards the numerous services that help victims of domestic violence and support and educate the community about ending relationship abuse.

The Flapjack Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 8-10 a.m. at the Applebee’s in Baxter. The Taco ‘Bout a Fundraiser will be held on Monday, March 18 from 4-8 p.m. at the Taco John’s in Brainerd.

More information on the Relationship Safety Alliance can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today