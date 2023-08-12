Lakeland PBS

Red Lake School Nurse Named MN Immunization Champion

Lakeland News — Aug. 12 2023

Charmaine Branchaud (Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Health)

A nurse for the Red Lake School District has been named a 2023 Minnesota Immunization Champion.

Charmaine Branchaud was recognized for her extensive career promoting immunization and for her recent outstanding efforts that increased the overall immunization rate from 84% to 94% for students in kindergarten, first grade, and second grade in the Red Lake School District. A member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, Branchaud has been a registered nurse for 46 years.

The award is given out by the Association of Immunization Managers and the Minnesota Department of Health.

By — Lakeland News

