Red Lake School Nurse Named MN Immunization Champion
A nurse for the Red Lake School District has been named a 2023 Minnesota Immunization Champion.
Charmaine Branchaud was recognized for her extensive career promoting immunization and for her recent outstanding efforts that increased the overall immunization rate from 84% to 94% for students in kindergarten, first grade, and second grade in the Red Lake School District. A member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, Branchaud has been a registered nurse for 46 years.
The award is given out by the Association of Immunization Managers and the Minnesota Department of Health.
