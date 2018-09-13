Red Lake Police Reminds Everyone That Moose Hunting Is Illegal On Tribal Lands

The Red Lake Police Department took to social media to remind everyone that it is illegal to take moose on the Red Lake Indian Reservation pursuant to Tribal Resolution No. 168-2000.

Due to a decline in the moose population throughout the region, the Red Lake Tribal Council has taken steps to protect the moose inhabiting Red Lake lands by implementing a moratorium on moose hunting on ALL tribal lands.

This moratorium includes the diminished lands, ceded lands and Northwest Angle.

1. The Hunting, shooting, and possession of moose from all Red Lake lands, including the ceded lands and Northwest Angle, is prohibited.

2. Any moose transported across Red Lake lands must have a valid state tag attached.

3. Any person who violates any of these rules shall be deemed guilty of a gross misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be subject to a fine up to $3,000.00 and imprisonment of one year in jail or any combination of these penalties. Confiscation and forfeiture of any equipment used to aid in the violation of the stated herein shall be mandatory

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety states on their Facebook post, that these rules and regulations will be strictly enforced.