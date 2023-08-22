Red Lake Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle
A Red Lake man received serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle north of Bemidji.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 19 just before 6 a.m., 36-year-old Joseph Heyer of Bemidji was driving northbound along Highway 89 when he struck a pedestrian lying down in the roadway. The pedestrian, 41-year-old David Jourdain, sustained life-threatening injuries.
Emergency personnel transported Jourdain to Sanford Health in Bemidji. Jourdain was then flown to Sanford Health in Fargo. Heyer did not receive any injuries in the incident.
The report says Heyer did not have alcohol in his system at the time of the incident. It is unknown if alcohol was involved on Jourdain’s part.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lake Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department, and Bemidji Ambulance all assisted on the scene.
