Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle

Mary BalstadAug. 22 2023

A Red Lake man received serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle north of Bemidji.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 19 just before 6 a.m., 36-year-old Joseph Heyer of Bemidji was driving northbound along Highway 89 when he struck a pedestrian lying down in the roadway. The pedestrian, 41-year-old David Jourdain, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel transported Jourdain to Sanford Health in Bemidji. Jourdain was then flown to Sanford Health in Fargo. Heyer did not receive any injuries in the incident.

The report says Heyer did not have alcohol in his system at the time of the incident. It is unknown if alcohol was involved on Jourdain’s part.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lake Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department, and Bemidji Ambulance all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

BSU Athletic Teams and Faculty Help New Students Move In for Fall

United Way of Bemidji Area Holding ‘Stuff A Bus’ Drive for School Supplies

Sanford Bemidji’s 18th Annual Niimi’idiwin Celebrates Spiritual, Cultural Healing

MN Senate Capital Investment Committee Visits Beltrami County Jail

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.