Red Lake Man Sentenced for Drunk-Driving Crash That Killed Passenger

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man who was driving drunk at a high speed when he crashed and killed a passenger in his vehicle has been sentenced in federal court of drunk-driving manslaughter.

27-year-old Gerald Johnson was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court to 64 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for involuntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, on Nov. 6, 2021, Johnson was drunk when he was driving recklessly at 90 mph in a 20-mph zone and crashed into a tree on the Red Lake Reservation. A passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died.

Johnson’s blood alcohol level after the crash was measured at .224.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today