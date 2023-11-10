Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Violent Assault as Habitual Offender

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to violently assaulting another individual as a habitual offender.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Shawn Lussier physically assaulted a person in a hotel room at the Seven Clans Casino on the Red Lake Reservation on April 9.

The assault, which involved repeatedly punching and kicking the individual, caused serious bodily harm to the victim. Court records show Lussier has several tribal court convictions for criminal domestic violence.

Lussier pleaded guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court to one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender. A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.

