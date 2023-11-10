Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Violent Assault as Habitual Offender

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2023

A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to violently assaulting another individual as a habitual offender.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Shawn Lussier physically assaulted a person in a hotel room at the Seven Clans Casino on the Red Lake Reservation on April 9.

The assault, which involved repeatedly punching and kicking the individual, caused serious bodily harm to the victim. Court records show Lussier has several tribal court convictions for criminal domestic violence.

Lussier pleaded guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court to one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender. A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Red Lake Man Sentenced for Drunk-Driving Crash That Killed Passenger

Red Lake Holds Grand Opening for Intergenerational Wellness Building

Inspired By Red Lake Football Story, Olson Family Donates to Fund New Scoreboard

Mahnomen/Waubun Football Beats Red Lake to Stay Undefeated

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.