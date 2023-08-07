Randall Man Dies After Tractor Strikes Propane Tank
A 65-year-old man from Randall has died after the tractor he was driving struck an underground propane tank, which caused an explosion.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened just before noon on Saturday three miles north of Randall in Cushing Township. Joseph Then was badly burned following the explosion and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
