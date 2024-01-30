Poor Ice Conditions Force Change in Venue for 2024 I.C.E. Fest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Another big winter event in the area has been forced to make some changes. I.C.E. Fest 2024 in Little Falls will not only go by “Beach Fest” 2024 this year, but the annual event will also be held at a different venue as well.

Due to poor ice conditions, I.C.E. Fest will be held at the park next door to the building at Darling and Green Prairie Township Park. But even with the change less than three weeks out, event founder Chuck Zwilling sees the majority of the events still finding their way into the festival.

Beach Fest is still slated for Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

