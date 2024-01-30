Lakeland PBS

Poor Ice Conditions Force Change in Venue for 2024 I.C.E. Fest

Miles WalkerJan. 30 2024

Another big winter event in the area has been forced to make some changes. I.C.E. Fest 2024 in Little Falls will not only go by “Beach Fest” 2024 this year, but the annual event will also be held at a different venue as well.

Due to poor ice conditions, I.C.E. Fest will be held at the park next door to the building at Darling and Green Prairie Township Park. But even with the change less than three weeks out, event founder Chuck Zwilling sees the majority of the events still finding their way into the festival.

Beach Fest is still slated for Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Ice Fishing Extravaganza in Brainerd to Adopt Hybrid Model Due to Ice Conditions

Ice Conditions Improve on Brainerd Area Lakes, But Concerns Remain for Local Events

Bemidji Boys’ Wrestling Gets Sweep of Quadrangular, Little Falls Goes 2-1

Contingency Plan in Place for This Year’s I.C.E. Fest in Little Falls

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.