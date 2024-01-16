Lakeland PBS

Polk Co. Woman Facing Charges After McIntosh Bar Fight

Lakeland News — Jan. 15 2024

A 19-year-old Winger woman is facing charges following a bar fight in McIntosh over the weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Jayden Ray was arrested in connection with the incident, where one person sustained multiple stab wounds and had to be hospitalized. The person who was stabbed is still being treated at Fargo Essentia Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a bar fight at Little Bobby’s Bar & Grill just after 12 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found multiple individuals who had sustained injuries and required medical attention.

Two people were taken to hospitals, including the person who was stabbed. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

By — Lakeland News

