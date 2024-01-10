Update: Police Officer Shoots Suspect in East Grand Forks While Executing Arrest Warrant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A police officer shot and killed a suspect while executing an arrest warrant in East Grand Forks today.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and later died there. The incident happened in Rhinehart Township, which is on the south side of East Grand Forks.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at one point the suspected exited a home and then returned into the residence followed by officers. Shortly after returning into the home, the suspect was shot.

The names of the suspect and the officer involved in the shooting have not been identified. No other details have been made public.

The Sheriff’s Office says this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota BCA was contacted and will be investigating the shooting along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Story has been updated to reflect that the suspect shot by police has died.

