DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Police Investigation On Former Bemidji State Employee Reveals Thousands In Unauthorized Purchases

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

An investigation by the Bemidji Police Department (BPD) uncovered several items worth thousands at the home of a former Bemidji State University (BSU) employee were purchased with the university’s credit card, according to a police search warrant.

Confiscated items included a tractor, bed, mower, knives and other items.

There was an internal audit done on former Director of Facilities Jeffrey Sande from 2010 to present. After questionable purchases were discovered, the auditor met with Sande on Oct. 13, 2016. It was at that time, Sande indicated he used the “wrong card” on those purchases. Sande admitted to the purchases and the total amount came to $36, 823.27.

The investigation continued and Sande’s questionable transactions increased to $83,368.35. Upon further review of his business card, Sande’s total theft was $50,431.27 from 2010-2017.

These were some of the items found at Sande’s home:

  • John Deere X300 42″ Lawn Tractor
  • Honda 21″ Smart Drive Mower
  • Faucet
  • Excaliber King Size Bed
  • Bluetooth Speaker
  • Canon SX-280 Camera
  • Polaris Ranger UTV
  • Kubota Cab Door
  • Igloo Rolling Cooler
  • Motorcycle Filters
  • Tank Gauge
  • Toilet
  • Chainsaw with 18″  Bar
  • Round Vessel Porcelain Sink

BPD initially received a report of the employee theft from BSU on Oct. 28, 2016.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Will Welcome 800 New Freshman In The Coming Weeks

Two Weeks Of Extra Speed Enforcement Results In 16,580 Citations

Bemidji’s National Night Out Connects The Community With Law Enforcement

Level 3 Sex Offender Will Not Move Closer To Bemidji Church, School

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lucy Watsons said

Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Ski Loons Water Show Cancelled

Due to the water the Brainerd Ski Loons Water Show scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 16 will now take place on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.
Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Latest Stories

Brainerd Ski Loons Water Show Cancelled

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Former Mrs. America Convicted Of Switching Price Tags On Clothing

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Historic Joyce Estate In Grand Rapids Gets A Makeover

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Community Members To March Against Hate In Response To Charlottesville Protests

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

New Trailhead Installed In Downtown Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.