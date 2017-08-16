Police Investigation On Former Bemidji State Employee Reveals Thousands In Unauthorized Purchases

An investigation by the Bemidji Police Department (BPD) uncovered several items worth thousands at the home of a former Bemidji State University (BSU) employee were purchased with the university’s credit card, according to a police search warrant.

Confiscated items included a tractor, bed, mower, knives and other items.

There was an internal audit done on former Director of Facilities Jeffrey Sande from 2010 to present. After questionable purchases were discovered, the auditor met with Sande on Oct. 13, 2016. It was at that time, Sande indicated he used the “wrong card” on those purchases. Sande admitted to the purchases and the total amount came to $36, 823.27.

The investigation continued and Sande’s questionable transactions increased to $83,368.35. Upon further review of his business card, Sande’s total theft was $50,431.27 from 2010-2017.

These were some of the items found at Sande’s home:

John Deere X300 42″ Lawn Tractor

Honda 21″ Smart Drive Mower

Faucet

Excaliber King Size Bed

Bluetooth Speaker

Canon SX-280 Camera

Polaris Ranger UTV

Kubota Cab Door

Igloo Rolling Cooler

Motorcycle Filters

Tank Gauge

Toilet

Chainsaw with 18″ Bar

Round Vessel Porcelain Sink

BPD initially received a report of the employee theft from BSU on Oct. 28, 2016.