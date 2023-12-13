Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Girls’ Basketball Beats Pine River-Backus to Stay Undefeated

Lakeland News — Dec. 12 2023

After a runner-up finish in Section 7AA last season, Pequot Lakes girls’ basketball picked up where they left off, jumping out to a 2-0 record and a top 10 ranking in Class AA.

On Tuesday’s game against the Patriots, Pine River-Backus was coming off their first win of the season, a 72-40 win over Lake of the Woods, and the Tigers were trying to make it two in a row.

However, Pequot Lakes would win 87-18 over Pine River-Backus on their home turf and remain undefeated on the season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

