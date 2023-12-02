Pedestrian Who Died in Baxter After Being Hit by Vehicle Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the pedestrian who died yesterday when she was hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Baxter.

61-year-old Ludivina Wirtz died on Thursday when a pickup truck hit her while she was attempting to walk across Highway 371 in Baxter.

The State Patrol says Wirtz was in the south crosswalk of the intersection of 371 and Woida Road when the pickup, driven by 45-year-old Anthony Sobiech, hit her shortly after six in the morning.

According to the State Patrol, alcohol was not involved.

