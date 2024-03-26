Paws+Claws Animal Rescue in Hackensack Celebrates 2,000th Adoption

For animal rescuers, whenever any animals in a shelter are adopted, it’s a special day. But you know you’re doing something right when you’ve reached 2,000 adoptions, which is a milestone reached by Paws+Claws Rescue & Resort in Hackensack after being open for a little over six years.

“We’ve had over 1.1 adoptions per day since we’ve been open here,” stated Betty Thomas, Paws+Claws co-founder and board chair. “And what’s really, warms our heart is when you see these animals come from a pretty tragic area, and then they go home and they’re going to live a great life with a family, other cats or dogs in their family, and kids, and they’re going to just complete that family.”

Whenever someone walks into a shelter like Paws+Claws, you would think the person is the one doing the adopting, although the workers at Paws+Claws would disagree.

“What happens so often when people come in, they think they’re going to adopt either a special cat or a dog, but there’s an animal that ends up choosing their own owner,” said Thomas.

That is exactly what happened with Chip, a Hound Mix, and an employee at Paws+Claws.

“So I fostered him for like four or five days,” said Paws+Claws employee Patti Madsen. “So I take dogs home just to get him out of the rescue atmosphere, give them a little home life, brought him back home and four or five days later, I just – I said, ‘I’m adopting him.'”

The story of how Chip was found and came to Paws+Claws is one that may tug on the heartstrings.

“He was very emaciated, very lethargic, defeated. He did not want to live anymore.” explained Paws+Claws Director of Operations Jessie Gearns “Full of porcupine quills, full of infection in his mouth and his nose. He was very sick, he didn’t feel good. We had to sedate him right away and pull quills. We got him on pain meds, antibiotics. And as you’ve seen, he’s looking pretty good.”

Paws+Claws decided to hold a special celebration for Madsen and Chip last week to recognize Chip as the 2,000th animal adopted from the shelter. But Madsen just couldn’t wait to bring Chip home.

“He checked all the boxes. He loves my cats, and he’s mellow and he just hangs around the yard with me,” beamed Madsen. “And there were so many new things that he wasn’t even aware of. Like, I turn on the television and he was just, ‘Oh my God, look at these people, you know, what is that?’ But yeah, he’s adapted well. I love him and he loves me. He’s just a sweetheart. Very, very, very good boy.

Paws+Claws will hold its annual Purse Night fundraiser on April 20 at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker, with all proceeds going toward the health and well-being of the rescued pets at Paws+Claws. More information on the shelter, along with a list of pets available for adoption, can be found on their website.

