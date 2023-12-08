Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Holds 35th Annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

By Zy’Riah Simmons

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting held its 35th annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse in Bemidji on Thursday. The 12-hour radiothon started at 6 a.m. at Raphael’s Bakery in downtown Bemidji and ended down the street at Bar 209.

The annual event has been held by Paul Bunyan Broadcasting for over three decades to raise awareness for groups that work to prevent child abuse.

“We for, well, since 1989, have taken an entire day and used it to raise money for child abuse prevention programs, educate people on what’s going on in the community, good and bad in that realm, and tell them why we need to do something like this and the effects of child abuse in the community,” said Kev Jackson, Paul Bunyan Communications Senior Operations Manager.

In the event’s 12 hours on the air, the stations of KB101, KZY, and Z99 raised funds for child protection and child abuse prevention organizations within the community.

“I think when they hear the interviews, when they hear what’s going on, when they hear the need, they’re just motivated to call,” said Jackson. “So we’ve got a pledge line, we’ve got – they can text pledges in, they can go to our website and and make pledges that way.”

In the years the radiothon has taken place, organizers have tried to make a change with their voices against child abuse in northern Minnesota – and donors have heard those voices loud and clear.

“You know, I just see how much this community cares about each other. We are raising, you know, tens of thousands of dollars every year in one 24-hour or 12-hour period for this event,” said Jackson. “So people care. We have people who give their items. We have people who give their services.”

Some of the agencies that receive funding include the Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative, the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Northwoods Caregivers, and Community Resource Connections.

“The agencies receiving the funds want to spend time working with the clients, the people that need the help,” explained Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area’s Executive Director. “So the fact that we can fundraise for them and then pass the dollars to them from the community is important to all of us.”

Donations for the radiothon are still being accepted. You can donate and get more information on available community resources at the event’s website.

