Paul Bunyan Amateur Radio Club Participates In Amateur Radio Field Day

Over the weekend, members from the Paul Bunyan Amateur Radio Club participated in Amateur Radio Field Day.

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, is a hobby that connects over one thousand people around the United States, and it also plays a role in responding to emergency situations.

The Paul Bunyan Amateur Radio Club set up their antenna and portable equipment at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. A member of the radio club, Dan Starkenburg, says he has no expectations of winning the contest. He says it’s more of an exercise showing that they’re prepared and that their equipment works.

“The purpose of this particular contest is to show that amateur radio operators are prepared and that we have the equipment and the knowledge to set up quickly in the event that we need to assist with emergency communications,” Starkenburg said. “Emergency is the one of the objectives is the amateur radio service spelled out by the FCC.”

There are over 30 members in the Paul Bunyan Amateur Radio Club, and they are always looking for new members.