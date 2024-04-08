Park Rapids Softball Returns an Experienced Roster This Season

Last year, the Park Rapids softball team posted a record of 17-8, their highest win total since 2019. Now, the team returns a majority of their starting line-up and will look to build on last year’s success this spring.

In 2023, the Panthers roared to a fourth place finish in Section 8AA. That run has built a lot of anticipation for this year.

“I have high hopes for this team, like, I’m super excited,” said senior Kilea Persons. “We have a lot of returning players, so we should be pretty good. I mean, I want to make it really far in playoffs and we hope to go to state.”

Despite all the familiar faces, the Panthers face an uphill battle, having to replace three all-conference players at key positions while taking on top competition.

“We did lose a pitcher, shortstop, and center fielder,” said head coach Marion Goeden. “So, you know, that’s up the gut and those are big positions to fill. But I expect us to be a top team in our conference. We’ve got a tough section. The top team in our section last year won the state tournament.”

But a tough road ahead doesn’t intimidate the girls. They have something that doesn’t show up in the box score.

“A tremendous amount of trust,” stated junior Allie Rowland. “And that’s part of like the bond that you build, of just trust, and being able to trust your defense is amazing. Trust your pitcher to throw the strikes when you need them is a big part of the sport.”

And that trust comes in part due to the team’s leadership.

“In our program, we don’t vote captains,” said Goeden. “Everybody’s a captain, and these girls take that seriously. This group right here has shown just quality leadership.”

Speaking of leadership, this season marks the 34th for Goeden as head coach. And while Goeden plans to retire from teaching, she won’t be walking away from the softball diamond.

“When I put in my resignation for teaching, I said, ‘Please don’t open the softball position yet. I want to continue to coach and that I’m going to take one year at a time,'” she explained. “So I intend to coach my 35th year and then we’ll see from there.”

Over the past three decades, Coach Goeden has continued to learn and adapt her coaching philosophy. However, she says there are some things that never change.

“My passion for the sport and the bonds that I’ve made with the players, that truly is the best part,” Goeden said. “When you run into a player that you coach 20 years ago and you get a great big hug from them, that’s pretty cool.”

Park Rapids will kick off their season on Tuesday, April 9 in a doubleheader at Crosby-Ironton.