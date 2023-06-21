Lakeland PBS

Over 2,300 Motorists Cited During Most Recent MN Click It or Ticket Campaign

Lakeland News — Jun. 20 2023

2,382 motorists were cited during the most recent Click It or Ticket campaign in Minnesota.

Running from May 22 through June 4, over 280 law enforcement agencies statewide participated. In addition to the normal seat belt citations, 130 child seat citations were issued for unbuckled children.

Authorities say there are signs of improvement in seat belt use this year in unbelted fatalities, but they add that one life lost in a crash is too many.

“Most Minnesotans don’t give buckling up a second thought because it’s such a simple way to stay safe,” said Mike Hanson, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). “If you don’t like seat belts, ask your loved ones if they hope you get home alive. Think about their lives without you and make the smart choice to be there for them.”

In greater Minnesota, the Brainerd region ranked 5th for the most citations given with 95.

