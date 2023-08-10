Lakeland PBS

Over 20,000 Speeding Tickets Issued in July Enforcement Campaign

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2023

A speed enforcement campaign during July resulted in more than 20,000 speeding tickets issued throughout the state.

Law enforcement from 291 agencies participated in the statewide extra enforcement and awareness campaign and cited 20,657 drivers for speed violations July 1-31. Preliminary numbers show speed contributed to 63 deaths on Minnesota roads this year compared with 79 at this time last year.

Some examples of traffic stops law enforcement encountered during the month-long campaign:

  • Wadena police cited a father and son for racing each other, where they were going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone.
  • A trooper in the Mankato district cited a driver for 81 mph in a 65 mph zone, and just over an hour later a trooper in the Marshall district cited the same driver for going 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.
  • In Eden Prairie, one driver was ticketed for traveling 152 mph.

By — Lakeland News

