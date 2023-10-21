Lakeland PBS

Over 2 Pounds of Meth Seized in Aitkin Drug Bust

Lakeland News — Oct. 21 2023

Credit: Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team

A 44-year-old Sauk Centre man has been arrested in a drug investigation.

Lucas Peifer was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree sales of a controlled substance. Drug agents say Peifer was found in possession of over two pounds of methamphetamine and $7,000 in cash and that he was identified as a source of meth to several northern Minnesota communities in Aitkin, Itasca, and St. Louis counties.

On Oct. 17, Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) executed search warrants with the assistance of the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aitkin Police Department, and the Minnesota BCA.

If any individuals in the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs County service region have concerns or knowledge about continuing criminal activity involving drugs or violent crimes, they can contact their local dispatch or the AIM VCET office at 218-927-7449.

By — Lakeland News

