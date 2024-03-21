Summer vacations always include food. If you are driving, it usually involves stopping along the way to feed the carload. Not so many years ago, travelers took a little more time and had those fries and malts brought right out to them… you never had to get out of the car!

These were drive-in restaurants! Grab your extra change and take a drive into history as we visit the drive-ins that served the Minnesota communities of Brainerd and Bemidji and visit those foodie places in Roseau and Fergus Falls, where the grills are still hot today!