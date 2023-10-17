Lakeland PBS

Open House on Highway 371 and Highway 34 Study to Be Held in Walker

Lakeland News — Oct. 17 2023

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites residents and business owners to an open house this Thursday to learn more about a new corridor study on Highway 371 and Highway 34 in Walker.

The study will identify transportation improvements that could be implemented on Highway 371 and Highway 34 in Walker when these corridors are reconstructed in 2029-2030.

The open house will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall. There will be no formal presentation, and attendees are welcome to attend at their convenience. Participants can meet the project team and ask questions about the upcoming study.

Individuals unable to attend the open house can give feedback via a short survey by visiting the project website.

