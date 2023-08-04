One Person Dead in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Upsala

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person died today in a vehicle crash just east of Upsala.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a possible crash just before 3:30 in the morning on August 4 in Elmdale Township. The press release said the crash happened near the intersection of 30th Street and Dairy Road.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they confirmed a single vehicle crashed with one occupant inside. Law enforcement identified the driver as 19-year-old Hayden Edstrom of Freeport.

Officials could not find a pulse and say Edstrom was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful, and Edstrom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement say the driver was westbound on 30th Street and entered the ditch on the south side of the road. The vehicle traveled about 100 yards in the ditch before re-entering the roadway. It then crossed both lanes of traffic and eventually rolled into the north ditch before coming to a stop.

In the press release, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the thoughts and prayers of the Sheriff’s Office were going out to Edstrom’s family and friends during this difficult time.

