Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Cass Lake Elementary Curiosity Center students. Lyrics: Asabikeshiinh Asabikeshiinh gii-akwaandawe, Gii-kimiwan, gaa-izhi-bangishing, Giizis ogii-paasaan ‘kina nibi, Miinawaa asabikeshiinh neyaab gii-akwaandawe. (Spider The spider climbed up, It rained and then she fell, The sun dried up all the water, And the spider climbed up again.) Lyrics from: Amber Ruel.