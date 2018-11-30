Officers & Man Shot By Police In Bemidji Identified

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer and deputy who discharged their firearms during an officer involved shooting incident on Wednesday, November 28, in Bemidji. Both are on standard administrative leave.

Officer Bidal Duran, and Deputy Brandon Newhouse have both been placed on standard administrative leave. Duran has been with the Bemidji Police Department for nearly six years. Deputy Brandon Newhouse has been with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the individual who was shot by law enforcement as Vernon Andrew John May, 34, of Red Lake.

May died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Bemidji Police Department issued a news release about the incident yesterday.

The BCA is conducting the investigation at the request of the Bemidji Police Department. When complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for review.