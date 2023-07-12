Northwoods Experience: The Center in Kicks Off 13th Annual Music in Gregory Park

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every year, Gregory Park in Brainerd is filled with the sounds of various musical acts thanks to the work of The Center.

“13 years ago, The Center’s board of directors looked at how we could give back to the city of Brainerd and so we started sponsoring some concerts in the park,” explained The Center Director DeAnn Barry.

Since its start, the senior center has provided a variety of local bands a place to perform their many musical styles, all in a fun-filled and family-friendly environment.

“Sometimes it’s groups that are well-established in the Lakes area. Tonight, it’s Jack Franzen and the Muddy Water Band,” said Barry. “Just a variety of bands throughout the rest of this summer.”

Naturally, an event like this sees several community members of all ages joining in on the fun of some summer tunes.

“It’s a lot of people that we serve in our age group that will be attending. It’s fun to see people enjoy a fun night in the park for free,” said Barry. “It’s a great way for people to enjoy the beautiful park.”

The Center is also hosting their annual picnic in Brainerd’s Lum Park, which will see the Crow Wing County Outstanding Senior Award be given to two senior citizens within the county.

