Northwoods Experience: Lakes Area Grower’s Market Offers Homegrown Connections to Brainerd Area

One of the many activities the summer can provide members of the Brainerd Lakes Area is the opportunity to stop in and connect with the many farmers and growers in the area. One such opportunity can be found at the annual Lakes Area Grower’s Market.

“We have three different markets in the area,” explained Righteous Oak Farm’s Mathew Nix. “This is my first summer vending here, but it’s been going on for quite a while.”

While produce might be the first item that comes to mind when thinking about a farmer’s market, the Lakes Area Grower’s Market hopes to provide the community with much more.

“I just like to get my business out there and I like selling tea, so I’ve been doing this for about three years,” said Deer Trail Teas’ Jourdaine Wedll.

Other vendors boast products such as honey, jam, salsa, and even some pork products.

“We see ourselves as being a place where we can bring good food to people that might not otherwise have access to it,” added Nix.

While the market serves to showcase and sell products the growers have been working on, it also provides them an opportunity to connect with the community.

“My favorite part is just meeting the people, having people come back that are so pleased with their produce,” said Rambling Rose Farm’s Beth Lindman.

Of course, community members aren’t the only ones getting to know the vendors, as the market also provides an opportunity for the vendors to get acquainted with each other.

“Each year we’ve had different vendors or some new vendors and just meeting them and learning about how they do their business has been interesting,” added Lindman.

There are three stops for the market in Brainerd, Baxter, and Nisswa for the community to enjoy each week in summer. More information can be found on the Brainerd Lakes Area Farmers Markets website.

