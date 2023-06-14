Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: Cuyuna Off-Road Triathlon Has Record Participation

Charlie YaegerJun. 14 2023

The 5th annual Cuyuna Off-Road Triathlon was held this past Sunday in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Ironton. The mine pit lakes and bike trails of the region served as the backdrop for a triathlon that felt uniquely Minnesotan.

Most triathlons consist of a swim, a road cycle, and a flat run. But as the name of this triathlon indicates, this one goes off-road. It begins with a 3-mile paddle on Huntington Lake, proceeds to an 8-mile mountain bike ride on the world-famous Cuyuna Bike Trails, and finishes with a 2.5-mile run through the woods around Pennington Mine Lake, a total of 13.5 miles showcasing the beauty of the Minnesota northwoods.

The event isn’t just about winning and losing, though. It’s about the community and raising funds for the Cuyuna Range Elementary School PTO. This year, the nearly 400 racers helped raise roughly $15,000. Since its inaugural race in 2018, the Cuyuna Off-Road Triathlon has raised almost $50,000.

This year’s winner, Clayton Lang, who finished in 1:22:26, teaches at CRES. His wife Camille finished first among women and 21st overall with a time of 1:41:54.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

