Northwoods Experience: Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club Competes in Duluth International Regatta

This past Saturday, Duluth saw a flood of rowers from across the state compete in the Duluth International Regatta, including Brainerd’s very own Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club.

“It feels good, it’s fun to compete,” said Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club rower Daniel Johnson. “It’s a lot of work but it feels good once you’re done with it.”

“It’s kind of intimidating a little bit, but it also feels nice seeing other teams,” added Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club rower Kate Haglin.

Each year, the Duluth International sees just over 300 rowers from across the state. This year was the second time Brainerd has competed.

“Our first year on the water in regattas was last year, and this is our second and size-wise we’re multiples of last time around,” explained Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club Board Chair Steffen Johnson.

This also marked the first year the Brainerd Rowing Club’s girls and women’s teams competed in the regatta.

“It’s just really fun to be a part of the first girls rowing team in Brainerd and start that legacy,” said Haglin.

With the rowling club hoping to grow, it’s possible a regatta like the Duluth International may be in store for the Brainerd area in the future.

“The club’s really picking up speed and we look forward to the day when we can be, you know, hosting a regatta at our home on Gull Lake,” said Johnson.

The Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club is also offering classes to those interested in taking up the sport, with women’s classes set to take place every Monday and Friday. More information can be found on their website.

