Northwoods Experience: Bemidji Dragon Boat Teams Prepare Paddles for Races

From a taco fest to cornhole tournaments, the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival has become a community event for all ages.

But the races themselves are still the main event. Rain or shine, teams from not only Minnesota but across the Midwest started practices Tuesday for the 17th annual Bemidji Dragon Boat Races.

The festival showcases years of teamwork and competition on the shores of Lake Bemidji. While the event has been a staple for almost two decades, organizers have seen younger competitors pick up the paddle and carry on the legacy of dragon boat racing.

Admission to all community events for the week is free. Sanford Health’s Taco Fest was held on Wednesday, and the annual Cornhole Tournament will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival website.

