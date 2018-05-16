Lakeland PBS
Northwoods Adventure: Possible Changes To Leech Lake Walleye Regulations

Josh Peterson
May. 15 2018
For a city on a bay, the news of relaxed walleye regulations for Leech Lake has stirred up both excitement and good old-fashioned conversation in Walker. Last week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said that Leech Lake has met or exceeded all walleye management objectives.

The current regulation on Leech Lake requires the immediate release of all walleye 20 to 26 inches long with a possession limit of four fish, one of which can be longer than 26 inches. The new proposal would relax those rules, but regulations could return in the near future.

For Walker, their tourism industry thrives on the lake and its fishing conditions. At the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the word of relaxed walleye regulations is welcomed news.

The hope is that if the proposed change is granted, word would spread and boost the popularity of the already popular lake.

But the proposed change is not a done deal. Informational meetings will be held and public input will be gathered to help make a smart choice.

Those with questions or comments about the proposed changes can email them to walker.fisheries@state.mn.us or call (218) 547-1683.

